1/1
Larry A. Mikulich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A. Mikulich

Born: August 23, 1945; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 13, 2020; in Morris, IL

Larry A. Mikulich, 75, of Seneca passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.

Funeral Mass will be at 12 pm, Tuesday, November 17 at St. Patrick's Church of Seneca, with Rev. Alexander Millar officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca.

Larry was born August 23, 1945, in Joliet to Matthew and Pauline (Jancik-Yanchick) Mikulicic. He married Pamela Nickerson in September of 1988. Larry loved his faith, his family, his job at Commonwealth Edison, his carving friends in Joliet and Ottawa, and driving truck for various people and companies after his retirement. But his very favorite times driving were for a musical group called Sonia DaDa, and driving Monsignor Boyle wherever and whenever he asked.

He is survived by his wife Pam; two sons, Larry and William (Carrie) Mikulich; one daughter, Christine (Sammie) Dent; two step-sons, Jason (Karla) and Derek Reeve; five grandchildren, Katherine (Sergio) Gurrola, Abigail (Aaron Gutrerrez) Roman, Ray Deltoro, Jeremy Mikulich and Baby Reeve; two brothers, Michael (Nancy) and Richard (Darlene) Mikulich; one sister, Susan (Jerry) Housman; two sisters-in-law, Marcella Enos and Donalyn Mikulich.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gerald, Jerome, and Matthew.

Memorials may be directed to a Catholic charity of the donor's choice.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home

135 E. Lincoln Street

Seneca, Illinois 61360

815-357-6172

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved