Larry D. Walker, Sr.
Larry D. Walker, Sr., of Joliet, IL, passed away at the age of 34 on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1985, in Joliet, IL, to Tammy Horvath and Larry Ervins. Larry was a graduate of Joliet West High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Elizabeth (nee Bragg) Walker. He went on to attend Joliet Junior College, Tallahassee Community College and Universal Technical Institute. At the time of his passing, he was employed at RJN Group.
Larry and Elizabeth were married on June 28, 2013, at Starved Rock State Park, surrounded by their family and friends. They enjoyed a loving relationship that spanned across 16 years. Together they welcomed their son, Larry Walker, Jr., on September 2, 2016. Raising his son was Larry's greatest joy. Larry Sr. was incredibly proud of the life he built with Elizabeth and Larry Jr., and his deep love for his family was evident to all who knew him.
Larry was a committed family man who was cherished by his parents, Tammy and Kevin Horvath and sister, Ashley. He was a loyal son who shared a special bond with his mother, and enjoyed frequent nightly walks together. He was a steadfast brother to Ashley, sharing a deep relationship since childhood, where Ashley and Larry were inseparable. Larry meant the world to his family and will be missed dearly.
Larry enjoyed working with his hands from a young age, and loved to fix things and figure out how they work, from toys, to cars and motorcycles. Larry had a passion for motorcycles, and enjoyed taking his bike to track days at the local race track. He loved being outdoors and particularly loved the fall season, when he cheered for his beloved Minnesota Vikings. Larry had a serious sweet tooth and could routinely be found running to the local ice cream shop or indulging in dessert instead of his dinner.
Larry was generous with his time and energy and was always willing to lend a hand to his family and many friends. He saw the good in people, and wanted the very best for everyone. He could unfailingly be counted on to bring the fun to any occasion and was a joy to be around. His nieces and nephews could always count on Uncle Larry to entertain them with his fun antics. Larry was a wonderful man who made a profound impact on so many. He will forever be missed.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (nee Bragg) Walker; his son, Larry Walker, Jr.; his parents, Tammy and Kevin Horvath; his sister, Ashley Walker; his wife's parents, Jim and Eileen Bragg; in-laws, Mike (Katie) Bragg and Carrie (Mike) McQuillan; nieces and nephews, Victoria, Alyssa, Cassidy, Olivia, Carter, Jane, Thomas, Dean, Leah, and Claire; grandparents, Margaret Aceto and Joyce Reithmaier; and his loving and devoted canine companions, Ollie and Cali. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.
He is preceded by his father, Larry Ervins; grandparents, Arthur Aceto, Pete and Debbie Horvath.
Visitation for Larry D. Walker will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place privately at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the family for his son's future education fund would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.