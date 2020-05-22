Larry E. Roedel
Age 73, of Plainfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born February 18, 1947, in Chicago, the son of the late Anna Marie (nee Bossow) and Joseph Roedel.
Larry relocated to Lansing, MI, where he worked as an Electrician at General Motors for many years before retiring in Plainfield. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Larry was also a member of the United Auto Workers Union and supported the Disabled Veterans National Foundation and St. Joseph's Indian School.
He is survived by his son, Brian Roedel of Fishers, IN, his daughter, Sheri Roedel of Chicago, and his grandchildren, Cameron (age 25), Chase (age 23), Penelope (age 10), and Juliet (age 7).
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Funeral Services and interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to, Disabled Veterans National Foundation would be appreciated.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/x_ZXDy4hD0w ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and coordination of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2020.