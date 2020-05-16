Larry Gene Koerner
Larry Gene Koerner, 74, died Thursday, May 7th, 2020 surrounded by his daughters in his home. He will be reunited with his beloved wife Nancy (Toth) Koerner of 45 years, preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Koerner and Jeanette (Pantol) Koerner.
Survived by his three daughters, Kelly (Dave) Balcerak, Tracy (Shawn) Klier, and Marcy (Scott) Aschbrenner, grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Malott, Jessica Balcerak, Jacqueline and Madeline Klier, his sister Janice (Mike) Boris as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends from the gym, and the Marina in Kentucky.
Larry graduated from Joliet Catholic High School. He played basketball and was an above-average bowler maintaining a 200 bowling average all four years. After graduating, Larry joined the United States Air Force working his way up to sergeant. During his four year service, he maintained his Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon. After the service, Larry worked as a printer for Georgia Pacific until the plant moved. He played softball for many years and then became a softball coach for girls fast pitch softball in the Joliet area for many years. He was also a member of St. Mary's Immaculate Church in Plainfield.
Larry loved the outdoors, was an avid archery hunter and an expert fisherman. He was a member of The Pope and Young Hunter Club and The Big Buck Recognition Program. His trophy deer are registered with Trophy Whitetails of Illinois, and The Bow hunting Records of North American Whitetail Deer, and The Pope and Young Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private inurnment will take place later this month at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.
Larry Gene Koerner, 74, died Thursday, May 7th, 2020 surrounded by his daughters in his home. He will be reunited with his beloved wife Nancy (Toth) Koerner of 45 years, preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Koerner and Jeanette (Pantol) Koerner.
Survived by his three daughters, Kelly (Dave) Balcerak, Tracy (Shawn) Klier, and Marcy (Scott) Aschbrenner, grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Malott, Jessica Balcerak, Jacqueline and Madeline Klier, his sister Janice (Mike) Boris as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends from the gym, and the Marina in Kentucky.
Larry graduated from Joliet Catholic High School. He played basketball and was an above-average bowler maintaining a 200 bowling average all four years. After graduating, Larry joined the United States Air Force working his way up to sergeant. During his four year service, he maintained his Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon. After the service, Larry worked as a printer for Georgia Pacific until the plant moved. He played softball for many years and then became a softball coach for girls fast pitch softball in the Joliet area for many years. He was also a member of St. Mary's Immaculate Church in Plainfield.
Larry loved the outdoors, was an avid archery hunter and an expert fisherman. He was a member of The Pope and Young Hunter Club and The Big Buck Recognition Program. His trophy deer are registered with Trophy Whitetails of Illinois, and The Bow hunting Records of North American Whitetail Deer, and The Pope and Young Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private inurnment will take place later this month at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from May 16 to May 23, 2020.