1/1
Larry J. Holman
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry J. Holman

Born: May 11, 1952

Died: August 21, 2020

Larry J. Holman was born on May 11, 1952 to Nelson and Frances Mae (nee Fox) Holman.

He departed this life suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children: Lawrence, Rayna, Charolyn, Exulam Isaac, Melanda, and Jeramie (Sarah)Holman; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Charlene (Louis) Johnson of Joliet, IL;Kenneth Holman of Pensacola, FL; Althea (Connie) Hornsby of Joliet, IL; Hope Miers; Wesley Miers of Duckhill, MS.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Interment Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ebal M.B. Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Ebal M.B. Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Interment
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved