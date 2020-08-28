Larry J. HolmanBorn: May 11, 1952Died: August 21, 2020Larry J. Holman was born on May 11, 1952 to Nelson and Frances Mae (nee Fox) Holman.He departed this life suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories his children: Lawrence, Rayna, Charolyn, Exulam Isaac, Melanda, and Jeramie (Sarah)Holman; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Charlene (Louis) Johnson of Joliet, IL;Kenneth Holman of Pensacola, FL; Althea (Connie) Hornsby of Joliet, IL; Hope Miers; Wesley Miers of Duckhill, MS.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Interment Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283