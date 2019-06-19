Larry John Brown



Larry John Brown - age 71, died May 26, 2019 with his wife Janet by his side. He was born December 1, 1947 in Urbana, Illinois and was preceded in death by his parents John Lawrence Brown and Erna (Miller) Brown.



Larry has been a resident of Sun City, Arizona since 2005. Prior to Sun City, Larry and Janet lived in Gilbert, Arizona, Dandridge, Tennessee and Joliet, Illinois. Larry and Janet would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 2, 2019.



Larry was a graduate of the University of St. Francis. He worked for more than 20 years at Mobile Oil in Joliet, then moved to Asarco Zinc Mining in Tennessee and finished his career with APS in Arizona as a technical writer.



Larry is survived by his wife Janet (Snider) Brown of Sun City, Arizona and three children; Julie (Brown) Lechelt and Robert Lechelt, Theodore "Ted" Brown and Annah (Brown) Ammon. He was the proudest "Opa" to Justin, Rachel, Charley and Jordan Lechelt and Ella and Ruby Ammon. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling the world with his wife, and the occasional (or more) trip to the casino.



Memorial visitation will be held at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois on June 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with a short service to celebrate the life of Larry John at Noon. Published in The Herald-News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary