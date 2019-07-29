|
Larry M. Fleagle
Larry M. Fleagle, age 72 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marla Fleagle; loving father of Melissa (Andrew) Girard and Darlena Sieczynski; devoted grandfather of Heather Girard and Andrew Girard Jr.; fond brother of Robert and the late Joseph Fleagle. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. Mr. Fleagle was a Vietnam War Marine Corps. Veteran.
Visitation Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Thursday August 1, 2019 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on July 29, 2019