Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Larry M. Fleagle


1946 - 2019
Larry M. Fleagle Obituary
Larry M. Fleagle

Larry M. Fleagle, age 72 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marla Fleagle; loving father of Melissa (Andrew) Girard and Darlena Sieczynski; devoted grandfather of Heather Girard and Andrew Girard Jr.; fond brother of Robert and the late Joseph Fleagle. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. Mr. Fleagle was a Vietnam War Marine Corps. Veteran.

Visitation Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Thursday August 1, 2019 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on July 29, 2019
