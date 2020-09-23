1/1
Larry Rampa
1943 - 2020
Larry Rampa

Born: December 16, 1943

Died: September 17, 2020

Larry Rampa "Nasty" Age 76 of Wilmington, passed away on September 17, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born December 16, 1943 in Joliet, Lawrence Eugene was a son of Peter, Sr. and Marjorie (Ritchie) Rampa. He was raised and educated in Wilmington and was a 1961 graduate of Wilmington High School. Following high school, Larry went on to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he studied Marketing, and he served 5 years in the US Army Reserves. A lifelong bricklayer, Larry co-founded Ram Corp, Inc. with his brother, Dave. Together they worked along side each other for 30 years until his retirement in 2001. Larry was a member of the Bricklayer's Local #6 out of Rockford, and belonged to St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington. In his free time, he enjoyed trapping, motorcycles, working on small engines, and fishing. Larry, who was most commonly known to many as "Nasty", will be most remembered for his jokes. Over the past 12 years, he took great pleasure in spending 5 months out of the year in Mexico, wintering away from the Midwest.

Survivors include his best friend and wife, Anne Dougan; step-children: Nicholes (Nichole) Hanson of Wilmington and Danielle (Victor) Hanson of Hesperia, CA; grandchildren: Katie Mae Gorney of Oswego and Sadie Autumn Diaz of Hesperia; siblings: Carlo (Maria) Rampa of Chicago, David (Cheryl) Rampa of Wilmington, and Janet (Haluk) Odziemer of Mountain View, CA, and his father-in-law, Roger Dougan of Houston, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter Rampa, Jr., and his mother-in-law, Marion Dougan.

A private family visitation was held, and per Larry's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service, 12:00 p.m. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.

Those wishing to participate in Larry's services are invited to watch the live stream on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. by logging onto his memorial page. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Larry's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

Larry's memorial page on-line through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFH.com/obituary/Larry-RampaNasty


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
Funeral services provided by
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
