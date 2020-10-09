BONNIE MAE RIFFEL



Born: December 29, 1955



Died: May 20, 2020



Bonnie Mae Riffel (nee Foster), age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 20 at 5:28 a.m. in Gilbert, Arizona.



She was born on December 29, 1955 in St Albans, Vermont to the late Frederick and Kathleen (Paxman)Foster. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Lawrence Green.



Bonnie's passion in life was taking care of children. She was a great mother and loving grandmother. She is also the former owner of Little-Tots Daycare in Joliet, Illinois.



Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Larry Riffel. Her son Colton (Lynsie) Riffel. Two Brothers, Wayne Foster and Bryan (Paula) Foster. One Sister, Janice Green. Two Grandsons, Zion Riffel and Ephraim Riffel. One Granddaughter, Austyn Riffel and many nieces and nephews.



Services and Visitation were not possible due to the COVID pandemic. Local family were only able to visit for a moment before her passing.





