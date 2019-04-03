|
|
Larry Sims, Sr.
Born: September 20, 1956
Died: March 27, 2019
Larry Sims, Sr. was born on September 20, 1956 to Dorothy Cook-Bey and RufusSims. God called him home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Rachelle; his children, Matthew and Mildred and his brothers, Dennis and Antonio.
Larry leaves to celebrate and cherish his memories; his children, LeTesha, LaTasha, Larry Jr. and Liesha; his mom, Dorothy and dad, Rufus and step-dad, Vishnu; and sister, Evelyn and brothers, Irwin and Antoine and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:30 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W.Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019