The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Sims Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Sims Sr. Obituary
Larry Sims, Sr.

Born: September 20, 1956

Died: March 27, 2019

Larry Sims, Sr. was born on September 20, 1956 to Dorothy Cook-Bey and RufusSims. God called him home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Rachelle; his children, Matthew and Mildred and his brothers, Dennis and Antonio.

Larry leaves to celebrate and cherish his memories; his children, LeTesha, LaTasha, Larry Jr. and Liesha; his mom, Dorothy and dad, Rufus and step-dad, Vishnu; and sister, Evelyn and brothers, Irwin and Antoine and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:30 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W.Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now