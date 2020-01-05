Home

Larry W. Jones

Larry W. Jones Obituary
Larry W Jones

Larry W Jones, 83 of Shorewood, passed away January 1, 2020, surrounded by family.

Larry was born in Lancaster, OH, and married to his wife, Bonnie, for 53 years.

He served in the United States Navy for 4 years. A resident of the Plainfield/Shorewood area since 1972, he was a lifetime member of the Plainfield Fire Department.

Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Survived by his wife, sons Steven (Mindi) of Spring Hill FL, Brian (Heidi) of Chicago, and grandchildren Kyle and Robin Jones.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020
