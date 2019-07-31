The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
1710 Carey St.
Joliet, IL
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
1710 Carey St.
Joliet, IL
1957 - 2019
Larry Youngblood Obituary
LARRY YOUNGBLOOD

Born: February 12, 1957

Died: July 22, 2019

Larry Youngblood was born February 12, 1957 to Eugene Youngblood and Vicie Mitchell in Joliet, Illinois. He passed away suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital.

Larry graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1974.

He retired from the Illinois Youth Corrections in 2007 with 30 years of dedicated service.

Larry was a member of the East Side Church of Christ in Joliet, Illinois.

He was well-known for his famous BBQ grilling!

Larry leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Alberta; three daughters, LaQuenda (Jerome) Parker, Alisha and Dyranda; eight sisters; three brothers, sixteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL. Home-going celebration at 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on July 31, 2019
