LaTasha Ann Gooch
1983 - 2020
LaTasha Ann Gooch

Born: December 5, 1983

Died: May 12, 2020

Age 36, passed away Tuesday, May12, 2020. She was born December 5, 1983 to Alice Faye Gooch and Theodore Anderson in Joliet, IL.

LaTasha graduated from Joliet Central High School and Devry University. She was employed through Monarch Landing and Premiere Care, both in Naperville, IL.

Preceded in death by her father, Theodore; one sister, Tonya Faye Gooch; maternal and paternal grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

LaTasha is survived by her mother, Alice; three brothers, Earley Gooch , Thomas Tirrell Gooch and Theodore " Teddy" Anderson Jr.; two sisters, Tracie Gooch, and LaDolce Anderson.; fiancé, Eric Williams; 24 loving nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and one godson.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home, and Saturday, from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Services at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
John Baptist Church
MAY
23
Interment
Elmhurst Cemetery
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
