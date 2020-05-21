LaTasha Ann Gooch



Born: December 5, 1983



Died: May 12, 2020



Age 36, passed away Tuesday, May12, 2020. She was born December 5, 1983 to Alice Faye Gooch and Theodore Anderson in Joliet, IL.



LaTasha graduated from Joliet Central High School and Devry University. She was employed through Monarch Landing and Premiere Care, both in Naperville, IL.



Preceded in death by her father, Theodore; one sister, Tonya Faye Gooch; maternal and paternal grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.



LaTasha is survived by her mother, Alice; three brothers, Earley Gooch , Thomas Tirrell Gooch and Theodore " Teddy" Anderson Jr.; two sisters, Tracie Gooch, and LaDolce Anderson.; fiancé, Eric Williams; 24 loving nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and one godson.



A visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home, and Saturday, from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Services at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store