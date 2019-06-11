|
|
Laura Elaine Bernas
Age 56 passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at her residence in Crest Hill, formerly of Romeoville.
Survived by her loving daughter Alana Faith Bernas; sisters Veronica Spruce, Catherine (Russell) Ice and Lana (Kevin) Szwarc; nieces and nephews Ashley, John, Jerry, Talia and James also her adorable pet Taffy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Nancy Bernas.
Visitation Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in The Herald-News on June 11, 2019