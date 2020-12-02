Laura L. PesaventoLaura L. Pesavento (Nee Cullen)Age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lockport and a lifelong resident. Retired from Lockport East High School where she was the cafeteria manager for over 20 dedicated years. Devout member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport.Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Ronald Reno Pesavento ( May 13, 2020); parents, James and Emma (Nee Young) Cullen; two brothers, Richard (Florence) and James (Marilyn) Cullen; five sisters, Evelyn (Arnold) Medin, Marjorie (Raymond) Flink, Lois (William) Confer, Mary Jane (John) Pesavento and Barbara (Keith) Wilson.Survived by her two devoted children, Tony (Teresa) Pesavento and Melissa (Steve) Duvall; three adored grandchildren, Cullen, Teagan and Makenna Lee; sister-in-law, Christina (Late Anton) Kral. Numerous nieces and Nephews also survive.All services are being privately held with only her immediate family in attendance.