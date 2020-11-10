Laurie Lynn Blatnicky
Laurie Lynn Blatnicky (nee Richie), age 60, passed unexpectedly into eternal rest on November 4th, 2020.
A longtime resident of Joliet, Laurie spent her life dedicated to helping others, both in her personal life, and in her work as a teacher's aide and early childhood education advocate. She treasured her family and friends, and often turned new acquaintances into fast friends. Laurie's warm, energetic personality could light up a room, and she made others feel welcome wherever she went. Laurie loved to travel, listen to rock 'n roll, and adored the animals in her life. She was cherished, and will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege to know her.
Preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Richie; her father, Wayne Richie; and her brother Daniel Richie. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Blatnicky; her son, Justin Talaga; her brother, Wayne Richie Jr; her cherished nieces and nephew, Paige Richie, Jonathan Richie, and Hannah Turro; her many cousins; and the extended network of friends she loved dearly.
A service will be held in the future when attendees can reminisce and laugh in person, as Laurie would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's name can be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org
