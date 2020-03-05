|
LaVerle A. Brehm
Born: September 18, 1921; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 16, 2020; in Grand Forks, ND
LaVerle "Lovey" A. Brehm, age 98 of Grand Forks, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, ND.
LaVerle was born September 18, 1921 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Laurence and Irene (Morris) White. She attended Joliet schools and graduated from McCormick Business College in Joliet, IL. She married the love of her life, Rev. Hugo H. Brehm on December 1, 1946 and helped him as he pastored several churches until his death on December 30, 1968. Then she received her realtor's license and sold real estate until her retirement. To be close to her daughter and grandchildren who were the delight of her life, she moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1990. Seeing the great grandchildren that came later made her so happy to see how her family had grown.
Lovey, as she was known to family and friends, loved people. She was always looking to meet new people and get to know them and tell them that Jesus loved them. She also loved music. As a child, she and her brother sang on the radio for their church. She played the piano and sang at the churches that her husband pastored and later became involved in church choirs and productions. She took part in the bell choir and singing groups with Valley Memorial Homes. Lovey enjoyed art and poetry. She drew birds and often included drawings and special birthday poems on cards that she sent to family and friends. She painted several china plates that she had on display. She also did some traveling with her daughter and husband which included visiting seven countries in Europe which was a highlight of her life.
She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Hugo, her parents and brother, Laurence M. White.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Ransel) Anderson (Alvarado, MN), three grandchildren, Bethany (Nathan) Johnson (Fargo, ND), Timothy (Sarah) Anderson (Redmond, OR), and Melody (Jacob) Weber (Savage, MN) and six great grandchildren, Aiden and Grace Johnson, Paige and Greta Anderson, Callee and Amelia Weber. Also survived by brothers, Lowell (Kay) White (Oakland, TN) and LeWayne (Barbara) White (Phoenix, AZ), sister-in-law Nancy White(Plainfield, IL) and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 12, 2020 at Tufte Manor, 3300 Cherry St, Grand Forks ND. Burial will be at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020