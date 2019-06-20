LaVerle Mackey



Born: January 20, 1930



Died: June 18, 2019



LaVerle (Maske) Mackey "Mams," age 89, born January 20, 1930, a lifelong resident of New Lenox and Joliet, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with her daughter and granddaughters by her side.



LaVerle was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Augustine (Jaumotte) Maske; brother, Harold Maske; and beloved son, Rob Louis Mackey.



She is survived by her devoted daughter, Ruth (David) Silverman; loving siblings, Shirley Daniel, Esther Ward, and Lew Maske; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Lindskog, Sarah Silverman, Robby Mackey, and Mabel (Tyler) Huddleston; and one great grandchild, Eleanor Mae Huddleston; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



LaVerle was an avid Cubs fan who enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her friends. She accomplished her goal of traveling to all 50 states, even parasailing with her daughter in Virginia Beach at the age of 87.



She spent ten years volunteering as the summer camp program director for the Joliet YMCA and treasured every moment she spent at Camp Anokijig, where she was affectionately known to everyone as Sam. She then went on to work at Montgomery Ward for 20 years, while remaining actively involved in women's softball. In her later years, she volunteered for the Joliet Historic Museum and enjoyed spending her days on the golf course. Most recently, she was thrilled to become a great grandmother.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Camp Anokijig.



Visitation will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road, Joliet on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. She will be laid to rest the following day in a private burial service at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet next to her mother as she always wished to be. Obituary and tribute wall for LaVerle Mackey at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019