|
|
LaVerne Edward Hiller
LaVerne Edward Hiller, 84, of Simpsonville, SC, formerly of the Joliet/Shorewood, IL area, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Simpsonville, SC. He was born in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Henry and Glenora (nee Schwab) Hiller.
LaVerne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Hiller (nee Schrader), a son, Ronald Hiller; and a brother, Earl Hiller and his wife, Merna.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Hiller, and Randall Hiller; and a brother, Henry John Hiller.
Mr. Hiller worked in the construction industry in the Plainfield, IL area for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and landscaping and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Mauldin, SC and a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Naperville.
A visitation and funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel, 1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681, (864) 688-1600, www.thomasmcafee.com
An additional visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:00-11:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
Closing prayers will begin Wednesday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Jared Eggebraaten officiating.
A procession will follow to Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in LaVerne's name may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 Book Rd., Naperville, IL 60564, (630) 904-1124, www.zionnaperville.org or Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662 (864) 963-4549, www.messiahmauldin.org
For more information, please call (815)436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 23, 2019