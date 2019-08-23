The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
15219 S. Joliet Rd.
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
15219 S. Joliet Rd.
Plainfield, IL
View Map
LaVerne Edward Hiller Obituary
LaVerne Edward Hiller

LaVerne Edward Hiller, 84, of Simpsonville, SC, formerly of the Joliet/Shorewood, IL area, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Simpsonville, SC. He was born in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Henry and Glenora (nee Schwab) Hiller.

LaVerne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Hiller (nee Schrader), a son, Ronald Hiller; and a brother, Earl Hiller and his wife, Merna.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Hiller, and Randall Hiller; and a brother, Henry John Hiller.

Mr. Hiller worked in the construction industry in the Plainfield, IL area for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and landscaping and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Mauldin, SC and a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Naperville.

A visitation and funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel, 1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681, (864) 688-1600, www.thomasmcafee.com

An additional visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:00-11:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.

Closing prayers will begin Wednesday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Jared Eggebraaten officiating.

A procession will follow to Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL for committal services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in LaVerne's name may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 Book Rd., Naperville, IL 60564, (630) 904-1124, www.zionnaperville.org or Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662 (864) 963-4549, www.messiahmauldin.org

For more information, please call (815)436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 23, 2019
