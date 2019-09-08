|
|
LaVonne D. Sheridan
(nee Mitchell)
LaVonne D. Sheridan (nee Mitchell) passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Thursday, September 5, 2019. Age 87 years.
Survived by her husband of 66 years John F. Sheridan, three children Michael (Jorja) Sheridan, Tom (Cheryl) Sheridan and Joanne (Jim) Culp. Six grandchildren Kristina (Tim) Lowman, Robert (Meghan) Culp, Jenine Connolly, Mathew (Morgan) Sheridan, Jonathan (Alexia) Sheridan and Emily (Nick) Zappavigna. Ten great-grandchildren Connor, Kailey McClintock and Addison Lowman, Everly and Tobias Culp, Emma, Dylan and Gavin Connolly, Lilly and Anthony Zappavigna. Also survived by her dear friends Gloria and Delores.
Preceded in death by her mother Mary Kretzer (nee Munson), father Selwyn Mitchell, step-father Lowell Kretzer and her sister Joan Louise Mitchell in infancy.
LaVonne was born on September 11, 1931 in Joliet. She graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1949. Lifelong member of Central Presbyterian Church where she served as a church deacon. LaVonne loved her family and her church family. She enjoyed meeting with the "Ladies Who Lunch", Harrah's Casino, bowling with the Joliet Band Parents and Church League and attending her great-grandchildren's events. LaVonne's family would like to extend their thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Jack Berghorst officiating. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 ? 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019