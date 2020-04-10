|
|
Lawrence Andrew Adamsick
Born: June 19, 1939
Died: March 28, 2020
Larry "Lad" Adamsick passed away March 28th of complications from intestinal surgery. He was 80. His wife Virginia and son David were with him at his very peaceful death in their home Cary, NC. He was a kind, thoughtful brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and is survived by Virginia, Larry's wife of 58 years, their three children Greg, David, and Kathy, and five grandchildren Andrew, Meagan, Connor, Kenyon, and Santino. Larry and Virginia Donahue of Joliet were married June 10, 1961 at St. Raymond's Cathedral.
Larry was the ultimate people person: there was no one with whom he did not connect -- acquaintance or stranger, waitress or janitor, sports hero or client. As grandson Kenyon once said, "My grandpa is the definition of a stand-up guy." He worked for 35 years at Swift/Reichhold, traveled the entire country, and became National Sales Manager, an excellent use of his people skills.
He was an expert baseball player and was offered a scholarship to Lewis College where he played for legendary coach Gordie Gillespie. All sports were a joy to Larry, especially Duke Basketball where he ushered for 23 years.
Larry Adamsick was a great, loving man. He lived a good life and died with no regrets... except maybe not getting to pitch for the White Sox! A memorial will be planned for later in the year when we can all celebrate Larry's wonderful life together. His exuberance, energy, and enthusiasm continue to go forth sharing his light to all.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2020