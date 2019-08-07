|
Lawrence C. Gray
The Honorable Lawrence C. Gray, age 74, of Joliet, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Born December 16, 1944 in Joliet, he was the son of Melville A., Sr. and Georgia (nee Cassidy) Gray, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and Knox College, and received his Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law. He practiced law with Hinshaw and Culbertson prior to being appointed a Judge for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in 1991.
Judge Gray was active in numerous professional and civic organizations including the Illinois Bar Association, Joliet Catholic Academy Jubilations, and Jubilate fundraisers. He enjoyed travelling and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeff S. (Joan) Gray of Clive, IA, and Eric W. (Kim) Gray of New Lenox; four grandchildren, Ian and Kathryn Gray and Jillian and Cassidy Gray; one brother, Mel (Tana) Gray of Joliet; one sister-in-law, Marsha (Jim) VanderSpek of Escondido, CA; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Ann) McQuead of Escondido, CA, and Michael (Melissa) McQuead of Highland, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion, Alice Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Cheryle A. (nee McQuead) Gray (October 20, 2012); his parents; and brother, John Gray.
Visitation for Judge Lawrence C. Gray will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Ann Catholic Church, Channahon, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Catholic Academy Development Fund or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
