Lawrence Dale Price
Lawrence Dale Price, age 87, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born April 1, 1933 in Sikeston, MO to Dewey and Lucille (McCann) Price, and was raised in Sikeston with his two brothers. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17, and fought during the Korean War earning several medals and honors including two purple hearts. He relocated to California before settling in Chicago. He owned and operated his own sheet metal shop, P&E Heating & Cooling in Bolingbrook, IL and later worked in Mechanical Maintenance for General Motors. He retired while living in Summit, IL, later moving to Joliet.
He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed fishing and BBQing in the backyard with friends and family and made the best baked ham around! He was also a member of the Church of Christ with many kind and dear worshipers.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 52 years, Doris (Lee) Price of Joliet; his devoted children, Gwen (Don) Lee, Stanley (Linda) Price, Rhonda Lee Price, Stephen (Gary Boots) Price, Julie (Rich) Jakubczak, and Larry (Heather) Price; his loving grandchildren, Amy, Jackie, James, Ryan, Alec, Damien, Braydon, Jase, Lisa, Eric, Greg, Brian, Jason; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and sisters-and-brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and both brothers, Gene (Sylvia) Price and Lee (Evelyn) Price.
Funeral services for Dale Price will be under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/xuDsfbMBiIo and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to view his video presentation, post a condolence, or share a favorite memory or story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020