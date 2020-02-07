|
Lawrence E. Hastings
Lawrence E. Hastings "Larry", age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Helen (nee Genczo) Hastings; children, Carol (John) Carroll and Tom (Linda) Hastings; grandchildren, Lisa (Kris) Kostusik and Nick (Kayla) Hastings; great-granddaughter, Sydney and one great-grandson, baby Kostusik, expected in May; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen (nee Wesoleski) Hastings; grandson, Brian Hastings (2014); brother, Bernard Hastings; step-brother, Edward Wegersen.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Joliet and a mail carrier for 37 years with the United States Postal Service. He was proudly retired for 30 years and knew how to properly enjoy his "golden years." His wife, Helen was the true light of his life, they were inseparable from the day they met and didn't know what an argument even was. Larry and Helen epitomized the meaning of love and marriage, setting a golden example for their family. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and great-grandchildren. Larry was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. Larry also enjoyed a good polka and a cold one with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
"How bout a shot and a beer."
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Lawrence's life will begin on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following Mass. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL 60435 from 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Lawrence E. Hastings at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
