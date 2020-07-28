1/1
Lawrence E. Weaver
Lawrence E. Weaver

Lawrence E. Weaver - passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Age 79.

Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Christine Amren Weaver, his daughter Elizabeth (Tom) Hug, two grandchildren Carolyn and Patrick Hug; his two sisters Eleanor Kelding and Twila Wailin.

He was the devoted son-in-law of the late Anita Amren.

Vietnam Veteran, 1st Infantry Division from 1965 to 1966.

Larry was a fixer of everything, a true gentleman who never gave up. He was dedicated to his God, his Country but most of all to his family. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, coloring and Florida. His family was everything to Larry, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 11 A.M till time of Services at 2 P.M with Pastor Seth Rempel Officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Crossroads Christian Church of Joliet would be appreciated. Private burial for Larry will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required.

For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
