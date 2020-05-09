Lawrence F. Hollatz
Lawrence F. Hollatz

Lawrence F. "Larry" Hollatz, Age 57, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved son of Joyce (Carroll) Hollatz and the late Dr. Lawrence W. Hollatz, DDS; loving brother of Mark (Elizabeth "Libby") Hollatz and Lisa Mills; devoted life partner of Alice Fernandez; also survived by cherished aunt Mary Kay Carroll, nieces Hannah (Rob) Walrus, Halle Hollatz, Mallory Hollatz, Sawyer Hollatz and Emily Mills; nephew Gehrig Hollatz, and numerous cousins, and his loyal dog "Bronson" who will be lost without him as we all will.

Larry attended St. Jude Parish in New Lenox. He graduated from New Lenox Grade Schools, Joliet East High School, and attended the University of Montana. He was the former owner of several business's in the area, including Hollatz Construction, Residential Concrete, and Parrot Concrete, and was a past member of the Kiwanis Club, Joliet Exchange Club, the Plainfield and Joliet Chambers of Commerce. In his free time, Larry enjoyed deep sea fishing in Florida and was a die-hard Chicago Cub's fan and enjoyed listening to Jimmy Buffett.

Due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services private. Memorial donations to the Will County Humane Society, 24109 Seil Road, Shorewood, IL 60404 and Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.

Larry's family is grateful to all the Doctors and Nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Joliet Area Community Hospice who helped him through his final days.


Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
