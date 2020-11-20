1/1
Lawrence G. Gretz
1925 - 2020
Lawrence G. Gretz

Born: April 23, 1925

Died: October 8, 2020

Lawrence G. "Chick" Gretz, age 95, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born April 23, 1925, to the late Marie (nee Britz) and Lawrence Gretz.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Gretz; and his sons, Lawrence G. Gretz, Mark S. (Nellie) Gretz, John J. (Patty) Gretz, Ted A. Gretz and daughter Dolores M. "Cissy" Gretz, several grandchildren many great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William (late Leona) Gretz, one sister Dolores E. "Sis" Gretz, one son William G. "Billy" Gretz and one grandson Stephen M. Gretz.

Lawrence retired from Olin Chemicals after 34 years of service as a line operator.

As it was Lawrences' wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside committal services will take place at a later date at St. John Cemetery, Clement at Ruby Street in Joliet.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
