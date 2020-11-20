Lawrence G. Gretz



Born: April 23, 1925



Died: October 8, 2020



Lawrence G. "Chick" Gretz, age 95, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born April 23, 1925, to the late Marie (nee Britz) and Lawrence Gretz.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Gretz; and his sons, Lawrence G. Gretz, Mark S. (Nellie) Gretz, John J. (Patty) Gretz, Ted A. Gretz and daughter Dolores M. "Cissy" Gretz, several grandchildren many great grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William (late Leona) Gretz, one sister Dolores E. "Sis" Gretz, one son William G. "Billy" Gretz and one grandson Stephen M. Gretz.



Lawrence retired from Olin Chemicals after 34 years of service as a line operator.



As it was Lawrences' wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside committal services will take place at a later date at St. John Cemetery, Clement at Ruby Street in Joliet.





