Lawrence J. Stonitsch



Lawrence J. Stonitsch, "Stone", age 80, of Joliet, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Plainfield, IL to Helen (nee Swan) and Arthur Stonitsch. He was a lifelong resident of Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1957. After graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps., where he wrestled and boxed. In 1958, he won the Illinois Golden Gloves on the same card as Cassius Clay (Muhamad Ali).



He is survived by his cherished and devoted wife of 33 years, Cyndi Stonitsch (nee Sullivan). Also survived by four children, Cindi (Jeffry) Tyler, Rebecca Boyter (George Zalewski), Michael (Heidi) Stonitsch, and Chad (Julie) Godeaux. His grandchildren include Emma Tyler, Luke Tyler, Drew Boyter, Riley Boyter, Emily Zalewski, Jacob Zalewski, Katie Zalewski, Cale Stonitsch, Kathen Stonitsch, Maddox Stonitsch, Ella Godeaux and Landon Godeaux. Also surviving are one sister, Carol Teeters; two brothers, Richard (Mary Lou) Stonitsch and Ron Stonitsch; sister-in-law, Terri Ann (Karl) Hubner; mother-in-law, Connie Sullivan and numerous loving nieces and nephews and many close friends.



Proceeded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Raymond Sullivan; two brothers-in-law, Tim Sullivan and John Sullivan; and brother-in-law, Tom Teeters.



Larry loved life and lived it to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all he touched. His zest for life was infectious and his work ethic admirable. He and his brother, Richard, founded Rovanco Piping Systems in 1969, which has grown into a market leader and has sold projects worldwide. Rovanco won the contract for the King Abdul Aziz pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which was the largest pre-insulated piping contract in the world at the time. He holds several patents in pre-insulated pipe design and has worked on the Alaskan pipeline, the Statue of Liberty and the Whitehouse. Larry was inducted into the Illinois Entrepreneur Hall of Fame and was awarded the International District Energy Association Lifetime Achievement Award.



Larry was one of the original group of coaches that formed the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) in 1970. In 1967, he took over coaching the Joliet Boys Club, where he had many individual champions and place winners, and team wise they were state champions once, second two times, third once, and never below fifth place. His coaching record was 220-5-1. He served as President and delegate to the organization. In 1972, he coached the US Team in the first PAN AM Youth championship held in Mexico City, where the United States won the tournament. He was inducted in the IKWF and Illinois Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.



A Memorial Gathering for Larry J. Stonitsch will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorials in his name to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Building Fund or Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019