Lawrence M. Walsh
Lawrence M. Walsh, Died peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home with his family around him. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home 507 South State Street
Manhattan, Ill.
(815) 478-3321
www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 5, 2020.