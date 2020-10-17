1/1
Lawrence Nonnie
Lawrence Nonnie

Captain Lawrence R. Nonnie, USAF, Ret., age 90, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born January 23, 1930 in Joliet, to his beloved parents, Atillio Primo and Josephine Marie (Mantia) Nonnie. Larry grew up in Joliet, IL and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School, Class of 1948. He later graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Business Education. He wrestled competitively in both high school and college.

Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958, a cold war veteran flying B47s in the Strategic Air Command. Following his service, he graduated with a Master of Science in 1960 from Lewis University in Romeoville, IL, and also attained a teaching degree from Illinois State University.

Larry was an industrial arts teacher at East Aurora High School for 29 years, and worked part-time in the family-owned business, Industrial Color, Inc. of Joliet, IL.

Larry had a passion for flying and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 15, where he received the Marty Haedtler award in 1990 for his generosity and dedication to sport flight.

He is the beloved father of Nicholas Nonnie and Christopher (Amanda) Nonnie; and the cherished grandfather of Avery, Natalina and Autumn Nonnie. He is also the dearest brother of Inez Nonnie, Eugene (Dorothy) Nonnie, and Charles Nonnie; and his former spouse, Judith Nonnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Nonnie; and one sister, Phyllis Puntney.

"Grandpa Nonnie" was devoted to his family and friends his entire life and will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Lawrence Nonnie will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be allowed, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, Joliet. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
