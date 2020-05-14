Lawrence R. Sukley
Lawrence R. Sukley

Lawrence R. Sukley "Larry" "Shooks," age 78, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with his loving family by his side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara (nee Scolari); children, Jeffrey (Kelly) Sukley, Kathleen (Luigi) Alberico, Lori (Russ) Angelbeck and Jeannette (Matthew) Springer; grandchildren, Meg, Leah and Parker Sukley, Alissa, Justino and Gea Alberico, Craig, Nicole and Kyle Angelbeck, Allison and Daniel Springer; children adopted by love, Brian Masterson and Gena Pilon; brother, Edward (Sharon) Sukley; sister, Mary Lou (Earl) Dowell; sister-in-law, Marlene (the late Robert) Minarich; brother-in-law, James (Vicki) Scolari; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Dorothy (nee Petrovic) Sukley; mother and father-in-law, Marco and Angela Scolari; and brother, Bill Sukley; dear friends, Jim Kempes and Joe Delrose.

Larry was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #174. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Moran Athletic Club and the American Legion Post #1080. He greatly enjoyed coaching his children and if he wasn't coaching, he was the top spectator at all of their games. Larry also enjoyed golfing and there wasn't a course that he didn't want to play. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank all of the Nurses, Nurse's Aides, Chaplains, Social Workers and Staff at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, also thank you to Doctor Gulati and Doctor Waszak for always being there when needed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Services for Larry will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a live stream funeral service on Friday, May 15, 2020 in the safety of your own home at 11:00 a.m. This can be accomplished by visiting Larry's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service. He will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood privately at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Lawrence R. Sukley at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burial
Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

