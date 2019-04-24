|
|
Leah F. Batchelor
Leah F. Batchelor (Nee Spencer), age 80, Passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Crown Point, IL
She is survived by her son, Paul Pica; nephews Brian (Leanna) Spencer and Gary Spencer; family friends, William (Jenny) Mullin and her canine friend Winston.
Preceded in death by her husband Jack Batchelor; parents Leland A. and Frances (Jones) Spencer; her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Carol Spencer.
Leah was co-owner of Excel Pest Elimination Inc. in Midlothian, IL, before retiring. She has a passion for nature, gardening and loved dogs.
Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead, Crown Point, IN 46307 would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019