Leaster Brass-Curry
Born: May 2, 1939
Died: December 3, 2019
Leaster Brass-Curry, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, under the care of Merit Health Central Hospital with her loving husband by her side.
Leaster was born May 2, 1939 in Wisner, Louisiana to Theodis Brass and Violet Long-Brass. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Elder James A. Curry; their children Kathleen Cartwright (Chris), Karl Curry, Kawana Wires (Jeff), Kedzie Curry (Tonya); her sisters Helen Randell, Annie B. Jackson, Alice Faye Walker, Alberta Jones, Rebecca B. Love; her brothers Theodis Brass Jr, Saul Brass (Edna), Karry J. Brass (Angie), Noel Brass (Donna); her brother-in-law Herman Boykin (Annette); her sister-in-law Jacqueline Curry-Liggins (Ronald); her goddaughters Rosie Studway (Nathaniel), Florine Jefferson, Emma Childs, Gladys Williams-Hanson (Bobby Ray); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and loving church families in Joliet, IL & Lexington, MS.
Leaster was predeceased by her father Theodis Brass, mother Violet Long-Brass, son Keith Curry, sisters Frankie Brass, Sarah McCoy, Shirley Bennett and sister-in-law Addie Merle (Sut) Curry-Robinson.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2pm - 6pm
Porter & Sons Funeral Home 237 Yazoo Street, Lexington, MS 39095
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12pm
Saints Academy (Holy Hill) 16979 Highway 17 South, Lexington, MS 39095
Elder Dr. Percy Washington, Sr., Pastor of Sweet Canaan COGIC officiating.
Please send cards & resolutions to Sweet Canaan COGIC 1946 Sweet Canaan Church/Bellbottom Road, Lexington, MS 39095
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary love tokens for Leaster Curry?s Celebration of Life be sent to Kedzie Curry 1305 Union Station Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
