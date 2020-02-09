|
|
Lee R. Kure
Born: July 7, 1957
Died: January 31, 2020
Lee R. Kure, Age 62, left this world unexpectedly, but in peace, on January 31, 2020 at his residence in Sikeston, Missouri. Born on July 7, 1957 in Joliet, IL to Raymond and Joylyn (Boldt) Kure. Formerly of Lockport, IL, where he attended Kelvin Grove Grade School, Lockport Township High School, and was a former member of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church. Lee moved to Puxico, Missouri 20 years ago, where he retired early and enjoyed a leisurely life, fishing in the lakes near his home. As a teen, Lee was a 4-H member who enjoyed working on his grandfather, Clarence Boldt's farm in Lemont, IL. As a young man, Lee held a variety of jobs, working in food service, at an animal shelter, and as a construction site laborer. He was fond of nature, animals, and had a great love of dogs. Lee enjoyed traveling, hiking, and camping on annual family trips to National Parks in western USA. Lee had a good sense of humor, and also played a good game of pool - one of his favorite pastimes.
Preceded in death by his father, Raymond A. Kure. Survived by his mother, Joylyn E. (Boldt) Kure of Lockport, IL; one sister, Kelly A. Kure of Sarasota, FL; one daughter, Jennifer (Dennis) Franklin of Naples, FL; 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren; Survived by aunts, numerous cousins, and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at mathisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020