Leflorence Carr-Dula
Born: March 14, 1967; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 16, 2019; in Tampa, FL
Leflorence Carr-Dula was born on March 14, 1967 to John B. Carr and Sarah Carr in Joliet, IL. She was one of three children born to that union. Leflorence passed away on November 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL.
Leflorence accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Joliet Grade Schools and Joliet Township High School. Leflorence graduated from the College of DuPage in Glendale Heights, IL. She recently was employed in Early Childhood education. Leflorence's favorite hobbies were kayaking and scuba diving.
Leflorence is preceded in death by numerous family members.
Leflorence leaves to cherish her memories; her loving husband, Charles Dula, step-son, David Dula; mother, Sarah Broadnax and step-father, Cortez Broadnax; five sisters; numerous aunts; favorite aunt, Queen and Maudie; uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and three great nieces.
Funeral service for Leflorence will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th St., Tampa, FL 33610.
Wilson Funeral Home
3000 N. 29th Street
Tampa, FL 33605
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 27, 2019