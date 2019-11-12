|
Lendell Edward Quinn
Lendell Edward Quinn, age 81 of Plainfield, IL passed away from Dementia and Alzheimer's at Alden Courts Memory Loss Center. He was born to his parents, Fred and Esther Quinn in Springfield, IL. He graduated from Virden High School in 1956. He moved to Aurora to work at Caterpillar. He retired from there in 1999, working there 38 years. He married his wife, Marilyn on September 12, 1964. They resided in Plainfield and four sons were born from their marriage.
Lendell is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Quinn, nee Srncik. Beloved father of Dave (Sandy) Quinn of O'Fallon, MO, Joe (Deanna) Quinn of Glen Ellyn, IL, Mike (Liz) Quinn of Brownsburg, IN and Tom (Lora) Quinn of Plainfield, IL. Adored grandfather of Sara, Shane, Meghan, Jacob, Brett, Amber, James & Jack. Step-grandfather of Jennifer DeFoy, Stacie (Cyle) Coleman, Ali & Aidan McLaughlin. Step-great grandfather of Callie. Special niece Kristi (Jason) Pleshar and their loving children, Jason, Raylee & Brayden. He is also survived by his sisters, Ruth Ann Donaldson of Virden, IL, Janet Johnston of St. Petersburg, FL, Cheryl (Dave) Hobson of Virden and his brother Larry (Julie) Quinn of Springfield, IL as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Esther, his in-laws, Louis and Elsie Srncik, brother-in-law, Bob Donaldson, his nephew, Zachery Johnston and Jean Ann Dugger.
Lendell enjoyed working in his yard, on old cars, the Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He coached flag-football and basketball games at St. Mary Immaculate School, Plainfield. He owned Quinn's Lawn Care. He really liked and attended all his son's sporting activities. He also attended many of his grandkids sporting games and activities. He was an usher at 4:00 PM Mass on Saturdays, at Holy Family Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Holy Family Parish 60th Anniversary Building Fund would be appreciated.
Special thanks to Alden Courts of Shorewood for their special care and guidance. Thanks to all the nurses and the C.N.A nurses for their T.L.C! Thanks to Guy and Nicole from hospice for all their help.
Visitation: Wednesday, November 13th 2:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL 60544. (Corners of Rt. 30 East and Rt. 59 South) Prayers will begin from the funeral home, Thursday, November 14th at 9:15 AM and will process to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, IL 60404 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.
