Leo C. Fende
Born: January 1, 1928
Died: September 25, 2020
Leo C. Fende, of Channing, passed away peacefully on Friday September 25, 2020.
He was born January 1, 1928, in Channing, Michigan, son to John and Virginia (Mikotis) Fende. Leo was raised in Channing, Michigan. He grew up hunting, fishing, chopping wood, pumping water, and walking miles through woods and by trout streams. He graduated from Channing High School, joined the Seabees, and subsequently graduated from Michigan Tech with his degree in Civil Engineering. He started work at the Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting Indiana. He met his wife, Doris, in Chicago, and soon moved to Joliet, Illinois where he raised his family and worked at Amoco Chemicals for 40 years. In 2004, after the death of Doris, he moved back to the U.P. and lived at Lake Ellen until 2014. He attended church at Grace Presbyterian in Sagola. From 2014-2020, he lived in Crystal Falls at Iron County Medical Care Facility. Leo is survived by one brother, Ivan Fende (Karen) of Marquette; a son, John Fende (Lynnette) of Channing; a daughter, Laura (Fende) Finney (Mike) of Channahon IL; five grandchildren, John Fende Jr. (Amber), Chris Finney (Cara), Adam Finney, Tyler Finney, Andrew Finney; six great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Fende, Jordan Fende, Ella Pickett, Addison Finney, Leo Finney, and Isaac Finney; many loved nieces, nephews, and dearest friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; a sister, Jean (Kaltinger); and two brothers, Lawrence and Frank. A graveside service at the Channing Cemetery will be held October 10, 2020 at 1 pm.
Condolences to the family of Leo C. Fende may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with the arrangements.