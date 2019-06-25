Leo E. Boyle



Leo E. Boyle, age 83, of Shorewood, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home, with his loving family by his side.



Leo was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed camping with his friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, watching Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox.



Leo is survived by his children, Denise Heimer, Michael (Lisa) Boyle, Kelly Boyle and Sheri (David) Hughes; grandchildren, Eric Heimer, Nicholas (Jill) Heimer, Kyle (Stephanie) Heimer, Gabriel Heimer, Zackery (fianc Stephanie Houle) Boyle, Ryan (fianc Amanda Billich) Boyle, Jack (Vanessa) Boyle, Jeffrey Boyle, Alexander (Dominique) Johnson, and Michael, Austin, Tiffani and Trista Hughes; and twelve great grandchildren.



He was preceded by his loving wife of 58 years, Darlene A. Boyle (2018), and son-in-law, Timothy Heimer (2018).



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care shown to Leo.



Visitation for Leo E. Boyle will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, at 1:45 p.m. for interment and full Military Honors conducted at 2:00 p.m. under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary