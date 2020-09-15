1/1
Leo E. Murphy
Leo E. Murphy

Leo Edward Murphy, age 77, of Joliet, and formerly of Manhattan, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 25, 1943 in Joliet, he was the son of Leo and Catherine (Vetter) Murphy. Leo received his Associate's Degree from Aurora University and worked for Commonwealth Edison for 37 years, first in maintenance and later in management.

He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and the former President of the St. Mary Magdalene School Board and the Holy Name Society. He was also a lifetime member of the Ingalls Park Athletic Club, and also coached little league baseball at the Belmont and Ingalls Park Athletic Clubs.

Leo was a loving and caring husband and father, and his grandchildren were the lights of his life and who he loved more than life itself. He also loved the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Bears, and occasionally, the Chicago Cubs. Leo and Virginia also enjoyed gardening and camping, and were members of the New Lenox Sportsmen's Club.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Virginia L. (McCullough) Murphy; his devoted sons, John Murphy of Batavia, and Robert (Janien) Murphy of Oak Forest; his grandchildren, Kevin Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Megan Murphy and Michael Leo Murphy; two step-grandsons, James (Meghan) Grier and Tyler Grier; three step-great-grandchildren, Elijah, James and Olive Grier; one brother, David (Marlene) Murphy of Manhattan; three sisters, Mary (the late Ray) Glog, Kay (Edwin) Buckman, and Barbara (the late Riley) Stover, all of Joliet; two sisters-in-law, Donna Murphy and Bonnie Nordstrom; his wife's sister, Patricia (Joseph) McElroy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Patrick (Sandra) Murphy, William (Geraldine) Murphy, Jerry Murphy, Joseph Murphy, and George Murphy; and a brother-in-law, Ronald McCullough.

Visitation for Leo Murphy will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines.

Due to restrictions on the number of people in attendance, funeral services for Leo will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory or story.



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
