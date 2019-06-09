Leo E. Ochs, Sr.



Leo E. Ochs, Sr., age 88, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his late residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Joliet on April 11, 1931, the son of the late Adolph and Leona (nee Mulcahy) Ochs, he was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1949. Leo retired in 1990 from Com Ed following 40 years of service and then was employed by D'Arcy Motors for 20 years. Leo was a football enthusiast; he was a big fan of Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears, and Joliet Catholic Academy. The Chicago White Sox were his favorite baseball team. He loved to travel, cook and was an avid card player.



Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Lou (nee Milligan) Ochs, his children, Joyce (Steve) Duchene, Leo (Debi) Ochs, Jr., Michael (Nan) Ochs, Sr., Dan (Debbie) Ochs, Peggy (Jim) Carney, Glen Ochs and Eileen Thomson; 16 grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike), Katie, Susan, Meaghan (Josh), Michael, Jr., Danny, Patrick (Emily), Natalie, Christine (Chase), Matthew, Kevin, Nicole, Leah, Nicholas, Ryan and Sean; three great grandchildren, Connor, Lucas and Vivienne; one sister, Marilyn (the late Bill) Anderson; and his special niece, Kathy (Russell) Horsley.



He was preceded by five siblings, Glen Ochs, Donald Ochs, Frances Terlep-Marcin, Theo Cora and Rosalie Fonck.



Visitation for Leo E. Ochs, Sr. will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the or the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from June 9 to June 10, 2019