Leo Kwiatkowski Obituary
Leo Kwiatkowski

Born: January 21, 1956

Died: November 1, 2019

Leo Kwiatkowski, age 63, of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He was born on January 21, 1956 in Chicago, the son of Leo and Harriet (nee Wall) Kwiatkowski.

Leo had a passion for cooking and a strong interest in cars.

Leo is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years Patricia (Simmonds) Kwiatkowski, step-daughters Kathy Holik and Julie (Darryl) Brown, grandchildren Kevin, Patience, Joseph and Jarrel, sister Debra and niece Traci.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mark.

Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Friedrich-Jones & Overman-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 630-355-0213 815-436-9221
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2019
