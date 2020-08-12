Leodies Jordan, Sr.Born: August 11, 1937Died: August 7, 2020Leodies Jordan Sr. entered into rest on August 7, 2020. The beloved son of Mamie Hudson and Henry Jordan was born on August 11, 1937 in Luxora, AR. In 1953, he graduated from Woodstock Training High School in Shelby County, TN. He then attended Junior College for two years before moving to Joliet, IL. In September 1960, Leodies entered the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, where he served in Company A. Leodies was an avid collector and boasted proudly of an assortment of watches and model cars that he collected over the years. He was employed at Caterpillar, Inc. for 33 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his family as a great man and a gentle giant, not in stature, but in what he meant to all who knew him. He loved and cherished his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Leora; and children, Vincent (Lori), Malinda (Bernie), Leodies Jr., Ryan, Pamela (Harold), and Barbara. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 South Briggs Street, Joliet. Service at 10:00 A.M. Reverend Bennie L. Yarbough, Pastor; Pastor Emeritus Edward Martin Jr., officiating. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richard Street (815) 723-1283