Services

Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Wake
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
18101 W. Oak Ave.
Lockport, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
18101 W. Oak Ave.
Lockport, IL
LEOMA JONES


LEOMA JONES Obituary
Leoma Jones

Born: March 14th, 1942

Died: May 11th, 2019

Leoma Jones, 77, of Joliet, passed away on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family.

Leoma was born on March 14th, 1942 in Glendora, MS, the daughter of the late Eddie and Viola (nee Wilson) Cobb.

Moving from Mississippi in the 1960's she settled in Joliet for the remainder of her life. Leoma retired from Sunny Hill Nursing Home in 1997, following 30 years of service. Leoma was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

Leoma was the matriarch of her family and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Leoma is survived by her loving family: loving husband of 59 years, Monroe Jones; son, Joe (Tracy) Jones of Joliet, IL; daughters, Martha Jones of Joliet, Doris (Richard Lane) Jones of Plainfield, and Titiana Jones of Joliet; 8 grandchildren, Tierra Jones of Indianapolis, IN, Jermaine (Aleisha Mack) Jones of Joliet, Kierra (Kristopher Matthews) Jones of Elkhart, IN, Kelia Jones, Jeremy Bayless, Jalen Jones, Jaida Jones and Kaiya Barber, all of Joliet; 10 great-grandchildren, TiMariyon, Aamirra, Davion, Camryn, Kyla, Jermaine Jr., Jalia, Kelis, Jamiere and Kali; brother, Ernest (Evonne) Streeter of Omaha, NE; sisters, Ruthie Marble of Joliet, Maeoma Johnson of Memphis, TN; and Dorothy Brown of Calumet City, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Leoma is preceded in death by her son, Monroe Jones Jr.; brother, Jonah Lee; sisters, Olivia, Mattie, Geneva, Catherine, Lenora, and Alma.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday May 17th, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Tezak Home to Celebrate Life, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL 60435. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave. Lockport, IL 60441; wake service from 9am to 10am, Services immediately following. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
