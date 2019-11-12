|
|
Leona Bergman
(nee Ahrens)
Leona "Peg" Bergman (nee Ahrens) - Age 97. Passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Timbers in Shorewood, formerly of Joliet.
Born on January 31, 1922 to John and Dora (nee Bourguignon) Ahrens. Peg retired from Joliet Central High School as Secretary to Dean of Students for 20 years. Lifetime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where she served as a Ladies Aide. Member of Business and Professional Womens Club for 50 years. Former President of Will County PTA and Joliet Womens Club. Volunteered from Joliet Area Community Hospice and the Rialto Square Theater.
Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Bergman (2011), her parents and her sister Dorothy Nippa (2019).
Survived by her son Jay (Lori) Bergman of Joliet. Nephew Douglas (April) Nippa of Pleasant Hill, CA. and niece Laurel Czerkies of Lockport. Great-niece Courtney Nippa and great-nephew Aaron Czerkies. Her devoted former daughter-in-law Darlene Bergman
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, November 14th at 10:30 A.M. Rev. Bill Ryden officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.
For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.CHSFUNERALcom
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019