1/
Leona E. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona E. Nelson

Nelson, Leona E. age 96 peacefully joined her beloved husband Earl Leroy Nelson in Heaven on November 7, 2020. She was born in Joliet, IL and resided in Lemont, IL for most of her life.

Leona was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a grateful heart and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Leona was very active in her church, Bethany Lutheran and loved to bake. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Leona leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Linda Nelson and Jean Ward, two grandchildren William Eli (Stephanie) Watkins V and Elizabeth (James) Skinner along with three great grandchildren Kylie Joe Watkins, William Eli Watkins IV and Timothy Allen Watkins.

Graveside services will be held on November 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemeteryin Lemont. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Leona's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please call 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com for further information


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved