Leona E. Nelson
Nelson, Leona E. age 96 peacefully joined her beloved husband Earl Leroy Nelson in Heaven on November 7, 2020. She was born in Joliet, IL and resided in Lemont, IL for most of her life.
Leona was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a grateful heart and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Leona was very active in her church, Bethany Lutheran and loved to bake. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Leona leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Linda Nelson and Jean Ward, two grandchildren William Eli (Stephanie) Watkins V and Elizabeth (James) Skinner along with three great grandchildren Kylie Joe Watkins, William Eli Watkins IV and Timothy Allen Watkins.
Graveside services will be held on November 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemeteryin Lemont. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Leona's name to the Alzheimer's Association
