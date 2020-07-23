Leona J. Pucel
(nee Smith)
Age 97, of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home. She was born November 6, 1922, in Manhattan, IL, the daughter of the late John and Norma (nee Holloway) Smith.
Leona resided in Joliet most of her life and graduated from Joliet Township High School, Class of 1941. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at St. Joseph's Nursing School. Leona was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital for many years, serving as Head Nurse. She was also a member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Senior's Club. Leona spent much of her time volunteering and was very active at the Cathedral, bringing communion to the homebound.
Survived by her son, Edward Pucel of Joliet; grandchildren, Shannon (Joseph) Doti, Nathan Pucel of Rock Island, Kylie, Jacob, Nicholas, Robert Jr., Joshua, and Ryan Pucel, all of Minooka; sister, Elaine Smith of Joliet; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward F. Pucel (1983); her son, Robert Pucel (2018); her parents; siblings, Virgil and Norma.
All friends and relatives are invited to the Cathedral of St. Raymond on Saturday, July 25, 2020 where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Memorials in her name to the Cathedral of St. Raymond would be appreciated.
