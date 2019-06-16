The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Leona Mary Bregar


Leona Mary Bregar

Leona Mary Bregar (nee Ketz), age 93, at rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Leona is survived by her children, Rudolph, Richard, David and Robert (Pam) Bregar; 11 grandchildren, Mike, Paul, Kaylynn, Dani Joe, Joel, Nick, Zach, Stephanie (Juan) Gonzalez, Kathryn, Bradley and Cheryl; great-grandchildren, Adam, Zoe, Paige, Madison, Sophia and Jessica; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph E. Bregar; children, Edward and Mary in infancy; parents, Anton and Mary (nee Stinac) Ketz; brothers, Tony, Joseph "Petey", Louie, Frank and George; sisters, Rose Zaletel, Anna Sabac and Jenny Papesh.

Leona was a parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, she also helped clean the church and worked in the kitchen. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed.

A celebration of Leona's life will begin on Monday, June 17, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Leona M. Bregar at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019
