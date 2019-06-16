Leona Mary Bregar



Leona Mary Bregar (nee Ketz), age 93, at rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Leona is survived by her children, Rudolph, Richard, David and Robert (Pam) Bregar; 11 grandchildren, Mike, Paul, Kaylynn, Dani Joe, Joel, Nick, Zach, Stephanie (Juan) Gonzalez, Kathryn, Bradley and Cheryl; great-grandchildren, Adam, Zoe, Paige, Madison, Sophia and Jessica; numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph E. Bregar; children, Edward and Mary in infancy; parents, Anton and Mary (nee Stinac) Ketz; brothers, Tony, Joseph "Petey", Louie, Frank and George; sisters, Rose Zaletel, Anna Sabac and Jenny Papesh.



Leona was a parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, she also helped clean the church and worked in the kitchen. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed.



A celebration of Leona's life will begin on Monday, June 17, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery.