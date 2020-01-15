|
Leonard L. Thompson, Jr.
Born: August 23, 1963
Died: January 4, 2020
Leonard Leon Thompson, Jr., was born on August 23, 1963 to Leonard Leon Thompson, Sr. and Rosetta (Bates) Thompson in Joliet, IL. He departed this life unexpectedly on January 4, 2020.
Leonard graduated from Washington Jr. High School and Joliet East High School class of 1981 where he played basketball. After graduating from high school, he attended Joliet Jr. College where he also played basketball. He was also an assistant coach for the Titans Youth Football team and the Head Coach at the Smith Family YMCA Youth Basketball team.
Leonard was employed by several companies: Illinois Youth Center, Stateville Correctional Center, St. Joseph Hospital and Will County Workforce Development.
Leonard is preceded in death by his long-time companion, Pamela Alexander; maternal grandparents, Herman Bates, Sr. and Ernestine Bates; paternal grandparents, William "Bill" Thompson and Ada Thompson; maternal great-grandparents, Glen Bates, Sr. and Clantha Bates; and Clarence McGowan and Annie Bell Johnson; aunt, Kimberly (Bates) Holloman; uncle, William (Doug) Thompson; and great-aunt, Ella Daniels.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Leonard Leon Thompson, Sr. and Rosetta Thompson; four sons, Kevin Scott Travis, Leonard Leon Thompson Ill (Maya), Daniel Thompson, and Braxton Thompson; two daughters, Tianna Robinson and Eseena Hamms; three granddaughters, Kevy'Arra Antinise Travis, K'Yanna Michelle Travis, and Kay'mani Dante Travis; four grandsons, Ja'Den E'Lijah Cole, Jordan l'zarah Thompson and JaCion Leonard Thompson (due May 2020) and Cortez Travis Brown; two sisters, Leslie Thompson, and Rebecca (Michael) Travis; two brothers, Christopher Thompson, and Michael (Theresa) Duncan; god-sister, Monica Dorice Smith; aunts, Darcus Shoemaker, Allison Bates, Bonnie Smith, Helen (Albert) Washington, and Maxine Boykin; uncles, Clarence Bates, Douglas Pinnick, Herman Bates, Jr., Timothy (Francine) Bates, Charles Bates, Billy Boy Thompson, and Louis Thompson; great-aunts, Rosie Harris, and Bobbie Nell Easley; great-uncle, Clybourn Bates; special cousins, Jeanette Green, Gloria Green, and Kashima Davis; and life-long friends, Larry McClay, and John; special friend, Addie "Tockie" Draper; and special cousin, Richard Redmond.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Eld. Brandon Travis, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 15, 2020