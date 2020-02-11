The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Leonard W. Haberkorn

Leonard W. Haberkorn

Age 85, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.

Survived by his children Thomas (Catherine) Haberkorn, John (Kathleen Drozd) Haberkorn, Lori (Jeff Taylor) Haberkorn and Steven (Jennifer Zabinski) Haberkorn; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers Douglas (Gayle) Haberkorn and Howard (Tommie) Haberkorn; two brothers-in-law Kenneth Kirkland and William Lander. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his wives Marjorie (Lander) Haberkorn and Beverly (Lusciatti) Haberkorn; daughter-in-law Debra Haberkorn; parents Lester and Lillian (Carlson) Haberkorn; two sisters Diane Kirkland and Nadine Allen; two brothers Kenneth Haberkorn and Wayne Haberkorn.

Born in Lockport, living in Joliet most of his life. Graduated from Lockport High School.

Leonard was a Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Retired from Lockport Savings and Loan, People's Savings and Loan, United Guaranty and J.D. Brown.

Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was an usher for many years. American Legion Post #1080, Joliet Moose Lodge #300 and the Southside Civic Club.

Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.

Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
